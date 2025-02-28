India-EU interactions in space have long history & growing stronger: Jitendra Singh

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today hosted a high-level European Union delegation led by Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, along with space sector experts, in New Delhi. The delegation engaged in discussions regarding ongoing and future cooperation between India and Europe in the field of space exploration.

Addressing the EU delegation, Dr. Singh highlighted that India-EU interactions in space have a long history and are growing stronger. He hailed India’s achievements in space as a global benchmark, acknowledging its growth in the space sector in the last decade.

He said that India has acquired independent capabilities in building, launching, and operating satellites, as well as deriving applications from these satellites to benefit society. Highlighting the long-standing cooperation between India and Europe in space exploration, Dr. Singh stated that the collaboration has been vast and enriching.