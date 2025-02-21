Indian biologist Purnima Devi Barman named TIME’s ‘Woman of the Year’

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian biologist and wildlife conservationist Purnima Devi Barman has been named “Woman of the Year” by Time magazine. The list honours “extraordinary leaders” working toward a better, more equal world. Purnima Devi, 45, is the only Indian woman on the list.

Purnima Devi, from Assam, is renowned for her unwavering efforts in protecting the endangered greater adjutant stork, locally known as Hargila. Once among the world’s rarest storks, the species faced a critical decline, with only around 450 individuals remaining in the region. However, due to Dr. Barman’s relentless dedication, their population in Assam has soared beyond 1,800. This remarkable recovery led the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to reclassify the species from “endangered” to “near threatened” in 2023.

The list of 13 women also includes actor Nicole Kidman and Gisele Pelicot of France, who was drugged by her husband, sexually assaulted by over 70 different men, and became a global icon in the campaign against sexual violence.