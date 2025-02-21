Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SCIENCE / TECH TOP AWAAZ

Indian biologist Purnima Devi Barman named TIME’s ‘Woman of the Year’

Feb 21, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian biologist and wildlife conservationist Purnima Devi Barman has been named “Woman of the Year” by Time magazine. The list honours “extraordinary leaders” working toward a better, more equal world. Purnima Devi, 45, is the only Indian woman on the list.

Purnima Devi, from Assam, is renowned for her unwavering efforts in protecting the endangered greater adjutant stork, locally known as Hargila. Once among the world’s rarest storks, the species faced a critical decline, with only around 450 individuals remaining in the region. However, due to Dr. Barman’s relentless dedication, their population in Assam has soared beyond 1,800. This remarkable recovery led the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to reclassify the species from “endangered” to “near threatened” in 2023.

The list of 13 women also includes actor Nicole Kidman and Gisele Pelicot of France, who was drugged by her husband, sexually assaulted by over 70 different men, and became a global icon in the campaign against sexual violence.

Related Post

NCR DELHI TOP AWAAZ

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi’s 4th woman Chief Minister 

Feb 20, 2025
SCIENCE / TECH

India successfully launched 433 foreign satellites, of which 396 deployed in last 10 years: Govt

Feb 19, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

BJP’s Rekha Gupta to be Delhi’s CM, swearing-in tomorrow

Feb 19, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Govt to Implement Ayushman Bharat with ₹5 Lakh Top-Up: CM Rekha Gupta

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Peace, stability in West Asian region is vital for world: EAM Jaishankar

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India sends First-ever shipments of pomegranates to Australia

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Meditation a ‘beacon of hope’ for mental health: V-P

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!