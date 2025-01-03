India Emerges as World’s 3rd Largest Startup Ecosystem with 110 Unicorns: Piyush Goyal

Staff Reporter

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world with over 110 Unicorn startups. Interacting with the media on Indian Startups in New Delhi today, the Minister said that the country’s startup journey over the past nine years has been transformational as well as inspiring for countless individuals with innovative ideas.

Mr Goyal said that the Startup Mahakumbh this year is going to be a landmark event which will feature startups from different domains. Furthermore, the Minister reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to accelerating startup growth by empowering innovative minds and nurturing transformative ideas.

Mr Goyal underlined that 43 percent of the startups in the country have women founders. He also said that the overall exports are on an increasing trend despite geopolitical tensions across the globe and are expected to cross 800 billion dollars in the future