FINAL TRADE JAN 3: Markets End in Red; Sensex Falls 721 Points

Benchmark domestic equity indices today ended significant losses due to profit booking amid the strengthening US dollar. The 30-share Sensex index at the Bombay Stock Exchange slumped 721 points, or 0.90 percent, to 79,223, while the Nifty has downed 183 points, or 0.76 percent, to 24,005.

Among sectors, banks, capital goods, IT, and pharma are down one percent each, while oil & gas, and media are up one percent each.

The broader market indices at BSE mirrored the equity market. The Mid-Cap index fell 0.33 percent and the Small-Cap index ended flat.

In the Sensex index, twelve companies logged gains while 18 declined. Among the top gainers, Tata Motors rose 3.3 percent, Titan gained 1.7 percent and Hindustan Unilever advanced one and a half percent. Conversely, in the top laggards, Zomato declined 4.3 percent, HDFC fell two and a half percent and Tech Mahindra slipped 2.2 percent.

In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 14 out of 20 sectors ended in negative territory. In the top laggards, Focused IT fell 1.4 percent, Information Technology declined 1.3 percent and Tech shed 1.1 percent. Bankex and Capital Goods both fell 1.6 percent each. Among the top gainers, Oil & Gas surged one and a half percent and Energy rose 1.1 percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 2,032 advanced and 1,965 companies declined while 106 remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 88 companies hit their 52-week high while 15 hit their 52-week low.