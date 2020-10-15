PM Modi reviews research & vaccine deployment ecosystem against COVID-19
India to deliver Kilo Class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy
Bangladesh rejects Chinese Corona vaccine co-financing request
50 teams of CPCB to report air polluting sources in Delhi, NCR
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
इंडियन आवाज़     16 Oct 2020 03:55:06      انڈین آواز

India dismisses Pakistan’s claim that New Delhi sent message indicating desire for talks

WEB DESK

India today dismissed the claim of Pakistan Prime Minister’s Special assistant on national security that New Delhi has sent a message to Islamabad indicating a desire for talks between the two countries.

Briefing media virtually, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, we have seen reports on interview of a senior Pakistani official to an India media outlet and he has commented on India’s internal matters.

He said, as always, this is an effort of present Pakistan Government to divert attention from domestic failures and mislead its domestic constituents by pulling India into headlines on a daily basis.

The MEA Spokesperson said, the official is well advised to restrict his advise to his establishment and not to comment on India’s domestic policies.

Mr Srivastava said, the statements made by the official are contrary to facts, misleading and fictitious.

He said, with regard to the purported message that was referred to, no such message was sent from our side.

The Spokesperson said, Pakistan continues to support cross border terrorism against India and also been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations to support terrorist infiltration.

He said, the Pakistani leadership continues to indulge in an inappropriate, provocative and hate speech against India.

Mr Srivastava said, such support to terrorism against India and use of derogatory and abusive language are not conducive to normal neighbourly relations.

