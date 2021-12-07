India dethrone New Zealand to reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings

AMN

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. India mopped up the New Zealand lower order within 40 minutes of play on day four at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a mammoth 540, the Black Caps were bowled out for 167 in 56.3 overs.

With this Virat Kohli and his men dethroned New Zealand in the latest ICC Test championships rankings and climbed to the top spot.

India now has 124 rating points, while New Zealand lost three points and remains with 121 points. The victory in Mumbai also meant that India registered their 14th consecutive series win at home. Kohli became the first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game.

They are followed by Australia (108), England (107), Pakistan (92), South Africa (88), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (75), Bangladesh (49) and Zimbabwe (31).