India defeat Bangladesh by 188 runs in Chattogram test; Take 1-0 lead in two-match series

AMN\ WEB DESK

India registered a convincing 188-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test match played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium at Chattogram on Sunday.  The hosts started the final day of the match at 272-6, needing 241 runs to win, but they were all out within one hour of the play at 324 chasing the massive score of 513 runs.

Bangladesh made a valiant effort to chase the daunting score of India but had to concede defeat after Axar Patel sent Tajiul Islam to finish with an impressive figure of 4-77.  Kuldeep Yadav took 3 for 73 in the second innings. In the first innings also he had an impressive haul of 5-40 contributing significantly to the victory of India in the first test.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Hasan put on a stiff fight scoring 84 runs off 108 balls before bowing to Kuldeep Yadav. His score of 84 included 6 sixes and 6 fours. Debutant batter Zakir Hasan scored 100 off 224 balls before falling to Ravichandran Ashwin.

India scored 404 in the first innings of the match with stellar performances by Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86). Bangladesh folded up at a paltry 150 in response to this big score. India declared its second innings at  258-2 powered by the maiden century of opener Shubhman Gill (110) and an unbeaten 102 by Cheteshwar Pujara.

The second and the last test of the series will start at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka with India enjoying a lead of 1-0.

