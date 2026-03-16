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India debunks various fake claims being peddled amid West Asia conflict

Mar 16, 2026

Last Updated on March 16, 2026 11:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

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The Ministry of External Affairs has debunked various fake claims being peddled on social media amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. In a social media post, the Fact Check Unit of the Ministry of External Affairs busted a post claiming that Iran has rejected India’s attempts to secure a guaranteed safe passage for its ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The MEA also busted a digitally altered video of the former Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, making a statement on the Indian Armed Forces. The Ministry urged citizens to stay alert against fake and manipulated videos on social media.

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