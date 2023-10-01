India condemns incident of High Commissioner being stopped from entering Gurudwara in UK

AMN / WEB DESK

India on Saturday condemned the incident of Indian high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami being allegedly prevented by radical Sikh activists from entering a gurudwara in Scotland’s Glasgow. The High commission of India in a statement has termed the incident ‘disgraceful’.



The High Commission said that yesterday, three persons, all from areas outside Scotland, deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organized by the Gurudwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner, and the Consul General of India. The interaction was to discuss community and consular issues. They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival.



The High Commission further said that it has reported the incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police.



The Indian Mission also stated that one of the non-local extremist elements attempted to violently force open the High Commissioner’s car door – a matter that will require suitable police consideration. It also said that due to the quick reaction of one of the organizers, who physically intervened at the car door, a bigger incident was avoided.



The statement read that multiple community organizations including the organizers, comprising senior community leaders, Committee members and a member of the Scottish Parliament, have formally regretted the incident and urged the authorities to take action against the culprits.



The statement was released after purported social media videos showed Mr Doraiswami being accosted near the parking area of the Gurdwara located on Albert Drive in Glasgow reportedly by pro-Khalistani elements who were blocking the Indian envoy from entering the Gurudwara.