इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2023 01:59:34      انڈین آواز

India condemns incident of High Commissioner being stopped from entering Gurudwara in UK

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Indian High Commissioner to UK, Vikram Doraiswami(File)

AMN / WEB DESK

India on Saturday condemned the incident of Indian high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami being allegedly prevented by radical Sikh activists from entering a gurudwara in Scotland’s Glasgow. The High commission of India in a statement has termed the incident ‘disgraceful’.

 

Image


The High Commission said that yesterday, three persons, all from areas outside Scotland, deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organized by the Gurudwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner, and the Consul General of India. The interaction was to discuss community and consular issues. They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival.
 
The High Commission further said that it has reported the incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police.
 
The Indian Mission also stated that one of the non-local extremist elements attempted to violently force open the High Commissioner’s car door – a matter that will require suitable police consideration. It also said that due to the quick reaction of one of the organizers, who physically intervened at the car door, a bigger incident was avoided.
 
The statement read that multiple community organizations including the organizers, comprising senior community leaders, Committee members and a member of the Scottish Parliament, have formally regretted the incident and urged the authorities to take action against the culprits.
 
The statement was released after purported social media videos showed Mr Doraiswami being accosted near the parking area of the Gurdwara located on Albert Drive in Glasgow reportedly by pro-Khalistani elements who were blocking the Indian envoy from entering the Gurudwara. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

محمداسرار کی موت سماج میں پھیلے ہوئے فرقہ وارانہ زہرکا نتیجہ

ویلفیئر پارٹی کے وفد نے مقتول کے ورثہ سے کیا اظہار تعزیت ...

پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوں میں خودکش دھماکا، 55 افراد جاں بحق

AMN / WEB DESK ا پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوںمی ...

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped sphere of Earth’s influence: ISRO

AMN India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence today by trav ...

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart