Malayalee people celebrates Onam in Bangladesh

Dhaka Malayalee Association (DMA) on Saturday cheerfully celebrated Onam at Dhaka Boat Club. High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Pranay Verma inaugurated the celebration programme by lighting a lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner said Over the last many years, Onam has become a global festival and it beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala. Verma said Onam is the festival of every person who speaks Malayalee and during Onam celebration religion, caste or creed is not of importance.

He congratulated DMA Chairperson Mrs. Meera Menon and her team for wonderfully arranging the event.

Well-known Shingari Melam “traditional musical treat” from Palakkad, Kerala gave wonderful performances on traditional tunes. Members of the Malayalee community gave mesmerizing cultural performances on popular songs of Kerala as well as from other parts of India.

Members of the diplomatic community and public life including Deputy High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Binoy George were the special guests on the occasion.

Malayalee people living in Dhaka and around Dhaka participated in large numbers in a day-long celebration programm. Apart from them, people from all other parts of India living in Dhaka took part in the celebration in large numbers.

Traditional Onam Sadya served to the guests on Banana leaves which gave a feel of Kerala in Dhaka to invited guests.