इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2023 02:13:30      انڈین آواز

People across India take part in mega cleanliness drive

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

People across the country today participated in a mega cleanliness drive on the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Modi had appealed to the citizens for one hour of shramdaan for cleanliness drive at 10 AM today to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. In the last Mann ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan, urging people to join hands and take out time for a mega cleanliness drive today.

Citizens from all walks of life took part in cleaning activities at public places including market spaces, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist locations and places of worship. BJP President J P Nadda, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr Jitendra Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi,Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other leaders participated in Swachhta Abhiyan in the national capital.

Over six lakh 40 thousand sites were adopted for shramdaan from urban and rural India under this mega cleanliness drive. A large number of Resident Welfare Associations also came forward to volunteer for shramdaan in nearly one lakh residential areas. In this unique initiative, Indian Army, Navy and  Air Force personnel also joined hands with civilians to clean various sites. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چنبیلی کا پھول،پرفیوم کاسب سے مہنگا جز

وہ کیا خاص بات ہے جوچنبیلی کو عالمی عطروں کے سب سے بیش قیمت او ...

دنیا کے تیس کروڑ بچے انتہائی غربت کا شکار

UN PHOTO عندلیب اختر انتہائی غربت کو کم کرنے کی عالمی پیشرفت ...

محمداسرار کی موت سماج میں پھیلے ہوئے فرقہ وارانہ زہرکا نتیجہ

ویلفیئر پارٹی کے وفد نے مقتول کے ورثہ سے کیا اظہار تعزیت ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped sphere of Earth’s influence: ISRO

AMN India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence today by trav ...

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart