India, China hold diplomatic talks, review situation in border areas

India and China have agreed on the need for effective border management and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two Governments.

The 32nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs WMCC was held today in New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs Gourangalal Das and the Chinese delegation was led by Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hong Liang. Both sides reviewed the situation in border areas, and reflected on the lessons learnt from the events of 2020 in order to prevent their recurrence.

In this context, they highlighted the importance of regular exchanges and contacts at the diplomatic and military level through established mechanisms. The two sides positively affirmed the implementation of the most recent disengagement agreement which completed the resolution of the issues that emerged in 2020. They also prepared for the next meeting of the Special Representatives, which is to be held in accordance with the decision of the two leaders in their meeting in Kazan on 23rd October this year.

The leader of the Chinese delegation also called on Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during the visit.