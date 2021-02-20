India, China discuss disengagement issue at tenth round of Corps Commander level talks

AMN

At Moldo on China side of Line of Actual Control, Tenth round of commander level talks between Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army began this morning. Indian side delegation of senior Army and ITBP officials is lead by GoC of Fire and Fury Lt. Gen PGK Menon.

This is key Commander level meeting after the disengagement process began from 10th of this month and completion of the process from Pangong Tso. Army sources said today’s meeting would focus on the further disengagement of Army from the friction points like at Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains in the Eastern Ladakh region.

So far, first phase of disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso is completed without any issues. Northern Command Lieutenant General YK Joshi recently said, disengagement is on the lines as expected and daily talks at local commander level are continuing to ensure the process peacefully.

In the meantime, on Friday night Chinese media and several twitter handles have released videos and pictures reportedly of Galwan clash between the two armies. Observers say, this is expected tactics to influence the future disengagement and talks.

However, Government sources informed that special representatives talk are on cards between India and China to ensure peaceful pullback of forces from all contention points on nearly three and half thousand kilometer Line of Actual Control.