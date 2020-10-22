India, China continue talks through diplomatic & military channels: MEA

AMN / NEW DELHI

India and China continue to have discussions through both diplomatic and military channels to peacefully resolve the issues along the LAC in India China Border areas.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said this is in keeping with the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers during their meeting in Moscow on 10th September.

He said the immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas.

In this context, the 19th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on 30 September.

This was followed by the 7th meeting of Senior Commanders in Chushul on 12 October.

The two sides have reiterated their desire to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible.

The spokesperson said India continues to remain engaged with the Chinese side on the matter.