India & China agree to work with urgency for complete disengagement

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and China have agreed to work with urgency and redouble their efforts to achieve complete disengagement in the remaining areas. This emerged during a meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Member of the Communist Party of China Political Bureau and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi yesterday in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters and National Security Advisers. During the meeting, Ajit Doval conveyed that peace and tranquillity in border areas and respect for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are essential for normalcy in bilateral relations. Both sides must fully abide by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached in the past by the two governments.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the two sides agreed that the India-China bilateral relationship is significant not just for the two countries but also for the region and the world. It added that the meeting provided an opportunity to review recent efforts towards finding an early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC, which will create conditions to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations. The two sides also exchanged views on the global and regional situation.