19 Nov 2021

India, China agree to find early resolution to remaining issues along LAC in Eastern Ladakh

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and China have agreed to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control, LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquility. The two sides also agreed to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident.

23rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was held today. External Affairs Ministry has said, the Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director-General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

The two sides recalled the agreement between External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of China during their meeting in September in Dushanbe that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Accordingly, the two sides had candid and in-depth discussions on the situation along the LAC in Western Sector of India-China Border Areas and also reviewed the developments since the last meeting of the Senior Commanders of both sides which was held on 10th October last month.

It was agreed that both sides should hold the next 14th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.
