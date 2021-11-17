Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
इंडियन आवाज़     18 Nov 2021 12:32:33      انڈین آواز

Govt is focusing on ‘Made in India’ arms for armed forces: Defence Minister

Inaugurates Rastra Raksha Samarpan Parv

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the government was committed to strengthen the Armed Forces to face any challenge in times to come.

Inaugurating the three-day Rastra Raksha Samarpan Parv in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh,  Singh said that  in view of emerging challenges, our Armed Forces have to be equipped with modern technology and arms. He pitched for making defence-related equipment and arms indigenously. The Minister said, the government is focusing on Made in India arms for the armed forces and is working in this direction.

The Minister further adds women participation in the Armed Forces have increased substantially since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government came to power. he said, now, the provision has been made for the permanent commission for women in the Indian Army.

Referring to the growth and development in the country, the Minister said, the country is moving on the path of progress and every sector like health and education is witnessing the growth. He said India has done a commendable job in vaccinating the people of the country to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Defence Minister said, every citizen should now think about what he/she has done for this great country.

Mr Singh said Rani Lakhsmi Bai fought with bravery for the nation. He said, Rani Lakshmi Bai represents the power of a woman and is an inspiration for the generations to come. Later, Mr Singh inaugurated the Armed Forces Equipment Display and Indian Air Force Air show at Hathi Ground.

The  Parv will come to end on 19 November with the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Modi will dedicate several new initiatives of the Defence Ministry to the nation in a grand ceremony being organised in the precincts of Jhansi Fort on the same day which also is the Birth Anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

