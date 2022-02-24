India calls for immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Staff Reporter

India has called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. India’s Permanent Representative UN, TS Tirumurti cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis. He was addressing an emergency meeting of UN Security Council held in Ukraine this morning. This was the second meeting of UNSC this week and the fourth since January 31 as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine. Mr. Tirumurti emphasized sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues concerning the situation.

Sources also said that high-level meetings in External Affairs Ministry are ongoing on the issue. Contingency plans are being put into operation. Given airspace closure, alternate evacuation routes are being activated. Additional Russian-speaking officials have been sent to Indian Embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine. Indian Embassy in Ukraine is functional.

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised all Indian nationals in Ukraine to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are, be it homes, hostels, accommodations, or in transit.

In an advisory, the Embassy said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. It asked Indians traveling to Kyiv, including those from western parts of Kyiv, to return to their respective cities, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries.

External Affairs Ministry has set up a control room in New Delhi in view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine. The control room will provide information and assistance. The contact details of the control room are 1800118797 (Toll-free) and these three numbers to get any assistance

91 11 23012113, 91 11 23014104, 91 11 23017905.

People can also email at(

situationroom@mea.gov.in

). In addition, Embassy of India in Ukraine has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed by dialing 380 997300428, 380 997300483.

Tamil Nadu Government has also created a separate help desk for those from the State living in Ukraine. The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and welfare of non-resident Tamils has appealed to contact through

www.nrtamils.tn.gov.in

for any help. Queries will be addressed at the phone numbers 044- 28515288 /9600023645/9940256444.

Air India flight – AI 1947 which was flying to Ukraine to bring Indian people home has returned to Delhi due to the closer of Ukrainian airspace.