India call for restraint amid evolving situation in West Asia

Staff Reporter

India on Wednesday called for restraint by all actors in West Asia and the protection of civilians due to the worsening security situation in the region.

Indian nationals have been advised to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel to Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The advisory stated that Indian citizens currently residing in Iran should stay vigilant and remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

“We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran,” the MEA said.

The advisory follows ongoing regional instability caused by Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel, which has triggered retaliatory measures and widespread military engagement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India is “very much” concerned at the possibility of a regional war in West Asia and “any response by any country” has to account for international humanitarian law,

In a post on X, the Times of Israel reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had issued alerts for residents of two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

“The IDF reported that around 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel earlier today, leading to the deployment of additional forces to support ground operations in the region,” another update said.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has also been closely monitoring the situation, issuing its own safety advisory for Indian citizens in Israel.

It has warned citizens to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay near safety shelters as missile strikes from Iran continue to target Israeli civilians.

The conflict has escalated after the deaths of senior Hezbollah and Hamas leaders in Israeli airstrikes, with Iran vowing retaliation.