Indians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today joined countrymen in paying tributes to the father of nation Mahama Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

In her message, President Droupadi Murmu called upon people to resolve to imbibe the values of truth, non-violence, love and purity with the idea of the India of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams. Prime Minister Modi in a social media post, said, Bapu’s life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen.

A series of functions are being organized across the country and by Indian Missions abroad. A Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha is being held at Bapu’s Samadhi, Rajghat in the National Capital. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The Nation is also remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 120th birth anniversary today. President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Ministers and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha paid floral tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri at his samadhi Vijay Ghat in Delhi. Paying tributes to the former Prime Minister, Mr Modi said, Lal Bahadur Shastri dedicated his life for the soldiers, farmers and self-respect of the country.

On the occasion of birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla participated in several programmes.

Shri Birla leads Swachhata Abhiyan in Parliament Premises

To commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led Swachhata Abhiyan at Prerna Sthal in Parliament premises. Inspired and led by Lok Sabha Speaker, Secretary – General, Lok Sabha, Shri Utpal Kumar Singh and Officers and Officials of Lok Sabha Secretariat participated in large number in the Swachhata Abhiyan. On this occasion, Shri Birla urged all to make Swachhata a part of their lives and to encourage others to promote cleanliness in their surroundings.

Birla also paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Prerna Sthal in Parliament premises.

Birla pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri in Central Hall

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri at their portraits in Central Hall, Samvidhan Sadan, on their birth anniversary, today.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Feritilisers, Shri J P Nadda; Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh, Members of Parliament, former Members and other dignitaries also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri at their portraits in Central Hall, Samvidhan Sadan.