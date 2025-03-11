India best positioned for economic growth in Asia amid global trade tensions: Morgan Stanley

India is the best-positioned country in Asia for economic growth, despite ongoing global trade tensions. According to a report by Morgan Stanley, India’s strong services exports, low reliance on goods exports, and supportive government policies as key factors that will help it outperform other economies in the region.

While trade tensions are expected to impact Asia’s overall growth outlook, India remains less vulnerable due to its low goods exports as a share of GDP. This reduces its exposure to global trade disruptions. At the same time, India’s services exports continue to perform well and are expected to grow further, providing stability amid global uncertainties.

The report also noted that with supportive policies in place, India is likely to see a recovery in consumption and investment, further driving its growth momentum.