RBI to issue new series of 100 & 200 denomination Notes

The Reserve Bank of India announced that it will soon issue 100 and 200 rupees denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. The RBI said that the design of these notes will be identical in all respects to the existing 100 and 200 rupees banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.

Meanwhile, the central bank clarified that all 100 and 200 rupees banknotes issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

Digital Payments Awareness Week 2025

Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today inaugurated the 5th Digital Payments Awareness Week (DPAW). DPAW is an initiative to highlight the impact and importance of digital payments and to create awareness about safe usage of digital payment products. During the week, RBI, along with payment system operators, banks and other stakeholders, conducts nationwide awareness activities, including multimedia campaigns, on-ground educational programs and social media-based outreach.

2. The DPAW shall be observed from March 10 to 16, 2025. Under the mission ‘Har Payment Digital’, the theme for the current year is ‘India Pays Digitally’. This theme reflects India’s transformative journey toward a digitally empowered citizenry, with the ubiquity and convenience of digital payments.

3. In his address Governor commended the efforts made so far for increased adoption of digital payments and observed that there is still significant potential for expansion of digital payments in the country. He urged members of the payment industry, banks, media and users to encourage the use of digital payments.

4. As part of the awareness initiative, RBI is also pleased to announce two competitions which are open for public participation:

(a) Har Payment Digital Short Video Contest

(b) Har Payment Digital Comic Strip Contest

5. These competitions intend to encourage creative expressions while promoting awareness. Attractive prizes shall be awarded to the best entries. Please refer to the link for more details about the contests.