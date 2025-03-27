India becomes world’s 2nd-largest exporter of tea in 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

India has achieved a significant milestone in the global tea industry, surpassing Sri Lanka to become the world’s second-largest exporter of tea in 2024. According to data compiled by the Tea Board of India, the country exported an impressive 255 million kilograms of tea last year, marking a substantial growth in its export figures. While Kenya has retained the top spot.

India’s tea exports soared to a 10-year high of 255 million kilograms in 2024, marking a significant achievement despite global market uncertainties caused by geopolitical tensions.The country saw a robust 10 percent growth in tea exports compared to 231.69 million kilograms recorded in 2023. India exports tea to more than 25 countries with the UAE, Iraq, Iran, Russia, USA and the UK as its major markets and is among the top five tea exporters in the world accounting for about 10 per cent of total world exports.

India’s Assam, Darjeeling, and Nilgiri tea are considered one of the finest in the world. Whereas Black tea dominates exports, accounting for 96 percent of the country’s tea exports, while other varieties such as green tea, herbal tea, masala tea, and lemon tea also contribute to India’s growing international reputation. The Government of India, through the Tea Board, has undertaken several initiatives to boost production, create a niche brand for Indian tea, and ensure the welfare of families involved in tea cultivation.

Key measures include the formation of 352 Self-Help Groups (SHGs), 440 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and 17 Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs). Mini tea factories have also been established to encourage entrepreneurship and provide opportunities for unemployed youth, strengthening rural economies and fostering innovation in the tea sector. The Indian tea Industry employs 1.16 million workers directly and an equal number of people are associated with it indirectly.