India beat West Indies by 2 wickets in Second ODI to take 2-0 lead in three-match series

India defeated West Indies by 2 wickets in the Second ODI at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain last night to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a victory target of 312 runs, India scored 312 runs for 8 wickets in 49.4 overs. For visitors, Axar Patel unbeaten at 64 was the top scorer and Shreyas Iyer also made 63 runs.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat. Batting first, West Indies scored 311 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Opener Shai Hope scored 115 runs while Skipper Nicholas Pooran made 74. West Indies batter Shai Hope has become the tenth batter to score a century in his 100th ODI. He is also the fourth West Indies batter to do so. For India, Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 54.

The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. The match will start at 7 PM Indian time.