India beat New Zealand by 6 wicket at Eden Park in Auckland

India have won the first T20 International of five-match series against the New Zealand by six wickets.

Visitors achieved the target of 204 in just 19 overs losing four wickets at Eden Park in Auckland.

For India, KL Rahul made 56, skipper Virat Kohli scored 45 and Shreyas Aiyyar made 58 runs.

Earlier, put into bat first, New Zealand scored 203 for five in the stipulated 20 overs. Colin Munro and Skipper Kane Williamson smashed quick-fire half-centuries.

The second T20 will also be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday while third T20 will be held at Hamilton on 29th of this month.

The 4th T20 will be played at Wellington on 31st January while final and the 5th match will be held at Mount Maunganui on 2nd February.

The three-match ODI series starts from 5th of February 5 with the first match at Hamilton, followed by the second at Auckland and the third ODI at Mount Maunganui.