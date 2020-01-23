RFI lifts Dattu Bhokanal’s ban after IOA’s intervention



Indian Rower Dattu Bhokanal’s two-year suspension on charges of tanking a race during the 2018 Asian Games was lifted today after the intervention of the Indian Olympic Association.

Bhokanal was one of the Indian quartets that won gold in the men’s quadruple sculls event in the Asian Games but later left the single sculls race midway. He was banned by the Rowing Federation of India in March last year.

In his explanation, Bhokanal had said that he fell off the boat as it overturned and he was also not well on that day.