24 Jan 2020
Govt to recruit 1500 coaches, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

By A Correspondent / NEW DELHI

UNION MINISTER for Sports Kiren Rijiju today said the government would recruit around 1500 coaches to fill up existing vacancies. He said that budget will not be a constraint in the direction. He also promised full support to the country’s athletes.

On the sidelines of a programme celebrating ‘National Girl Child Day’ in here, Mr Rijiju said that government is not going to wait for 8 years period and will promote the assistant coaches to senior-level after few years on the basis of their service record so that there is no dearth of coaches.

He said reputed foreign coaches will be hired irrespective of their remuneration adding that there are some very good Indian trainers and coaches who will also be hired.

He said there will be no shortage of funds for the training of the Indian athletes. Mr Rijiju also said that his Ministry is trying to ensure that athletes get the required diet at all training centers.

On just concluded Khelo India Youth Games, the sports Minister said he was happy to see so many national records broken during the games which is Under-21 tournament. He said, some of these athletes will also participate in the Olympics and in other various international events.

