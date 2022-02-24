India asks its citizens in Ukraine to maintain calm, sets up emergency helpline

Staff Reporter

Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised all Indian nationals in Ukraine to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are, be it homes, hostels, accommodations, or in transit.

In an advisory, the Embassy said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. It asked Indians traveling to Kyiv, including those from western parts of Kyiv, to return to their respective cities, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries.

In addition, Embassy of India in Ukraine has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed by dialing 380 997300428, 380 997300483.

Tamil Nadu Government has also created a separate help desk for those from the State living in Ukraine. The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and welfare of non-resident Tamils has appealed to contact through www.nrtamils.tn.gov.in for any help.

Queries will be addressed at the phone numbers 044- 28515288 /9600023645/9940256444.

Air India flight – AI 1947 which was flying to Ukraine to bring Indian people home has returned to Delhi due to the closer of Ukrainian airspace.

This is what I have been raising with MEA and Civil Aviation Ministry. Now our Indians are stranded and are feeling helpless. pic.twitter.com/9sAt8W6TSf — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile India has called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. India’s Permanent Representative UN, TS Tirumurti cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis. He was addressing an emergency meeting of UN Security Council held in Ukraine this morning. This was the second meeting of UNSC this week and the fourth since January 31 as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine. Mr. Tirumurti emphasized sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues concerning the situation.

Sources also said that high-level meetings in External Affairs Ministry are ongoing on the issue. Contingency plans are being put into operation. Given airspace closure, alternate evacuation routes are being activated. Additional Russian-speaking officials have been sent to Indian Embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine. Indian Embassy in Ukraine is functional.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct appeal to President Putin to stop Russian troops from attacking Ukraine.

Two servicemen were killed and 25 more people were injured in shelling and fire at an arms depot near the town of Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region.

“As a result of the shelling on the territory of military unit No. A1119, small arms depots caught on fire. One person was killed on tower. Up to 20 service members and six civilians were wounded. All of them have been hospitalized, their health status is moderate. The assistance is being provided. Unfortunately, one serviceman was seriously wounded. He died in hospital,” Vasyl Polishchuk, the head of the Kalynivka town community, told Ukrinform.

According to him, the situation is currently under control. The fire is being put out.

Residents of villages at a dangerous distance from the military arsenal were evacuated. Destruction or damage to residential buildings outside the military unit has not been recorded so far.