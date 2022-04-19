FreeCurrencyRates.com

India and Vietnam have a long tradition of mutual cooperation: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Vietnam on 3-day visit

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that India and Vietnam have a long tradition of mutual cooperation in challenging global circumstances. He expressed happiness that two nations have helped each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Birla who arrived in Hanoi, on a three-day visit also said that economic relations between India and Vietnam have gained momentum over the years and despite the disruptions posed by the pandemic, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at over 13 billion US dollar last year.

He expressed hope that the strong bilateral defense cooperation between India and Vietnam will contribute to international peace, regional security and prosperity. Mr. Birla said that both the countries have been working closely with ASEAN towards a free, open, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

On the first day of his visit, Mr. Birla held bilateral meetings with President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue. Lok Sabha Speaker is leading a 13 member Indian Parliamentary Delegation.

