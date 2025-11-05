India and US Reaffirm Commitment to Enhanced Military Interoperability at Two-Day MCG Meeting in Hawaii

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 11:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and the United States today reaffirmed commitment to enhanced interoperability and mutual security as they concluded the two-day India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting in Hawaii. According to the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ-IDS), Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit co-chaired the 22nd edition of the MCG meeting on 3rd and 4th of this month with Lieutenant General Joshua M. Rudd, Deputy Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command.

The HQ-IDS said, the senior military leaders of both countries held productive discussions yesterday, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence engagements, enhancing interoperability and promoting a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region. During the meeting, talks advanced on the recently signed Framework for India-US Major Defence Partnership, deepening collaboration in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, combat medicine, joint training and operational logistics. The MCG serves as a vital forum to advance defence cooperation between the armed forces of both nations through regular strategic and operational-level dialogue.