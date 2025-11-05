Bangladesh Garment Exports Fall for Third Month Amid US Tariff Pressure

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 11:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh’s garment exports continued to decline for the third consecutive month, marking a sharper drop than last year’s turbulent export performance.

After a strong start in July, exports from the apparel sector fell steadily over the next three months. According to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), garment exports fell 4.75 percent in August, 5.66 percent in September, and 8.39 percent in October.

Exporters said most global buyers have halted new orders due to tariff impacts. They expect the slowdown to continue for another two to three months but believe the situation could improve once international buyers adjust to the new tariff structure.

Meanwhile, Indian manufacturers are increasing exports to non-US markets to offset losses from the American market, intensifying competition for Bangladeshi exporters.

Kazi Mizanur Rahman, Director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said that US tariffs have significantly hurt apparel exports. He said, India and China are targeting European markets and taking orders at lower prices.