US: Cargo Plane Crash in Kentucky Kills 7, Injures 11

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 11:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the US, seven people lost their lives and 11 others injured after a cargo plane ran off the runway and burst into flames at Louisville International Airport in Kentucky. Officials said, two of the injured are in critical condition, while eight others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The aircraft, operated by the American delivery company UPS, struck several buildings when it crashed mid-takeoff, triggering a massive explosion and thick plumes of smoke.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned that the death toll could rise as rescue efforts continue. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the three crew members aboard the plane are presumed dead, while four victims were on the ground.

Authorities said the plane was carrying about thirty-eight thousand gallons of fuel, which intensified the fire and spread it to nearby facilities, including a recycling center. Hundreds of fire fighters have contained most of the blaze and are now searching the area for additional victims.