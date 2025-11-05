The Indian Awaaz

India, Portugal Review Bilateral Ties Across Trade, Defence, and Culture

Nov 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Portugal have reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including trade and economic cooperation, cultural ties and people-to- people connect in the India-Portugal Foreign Office Consultations held in Lisbon. External Affairs Ministry said, the discussions held last Monday also covered areas such as defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, tourism and education. Both sides reviewed the current status of bilateral agreements under negotiation and agreed to expedite these discussions for their early conclusion. 

The two sides also discussed India-EU relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest. Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue the existing close cooperation in the multilateral fora including the UN. The discussions were co-chaired by Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George and Director General for Foreign Policy, Foreign Affairs Ministry of Portugal, Helena Malcata.

India and Portugal enjoy close historic relations which are now developing into a forward looking multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership. Both countries are celebrating 50 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations this year. 

