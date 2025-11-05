The Indian Awaaz

India, Romania Explore Cooperation in Infrastructure and Connectivity: Minister Jitin Prasada

Nov 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada held a meeting with Romania’s State Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Horațiu Lucian Cosma in Brașov, Romania today. In a social media post, Mr Prasada said they discussed opportunities for collaboration in infrastructure development, logistics, and connectivity between India and Romania.

The Minister of State led the India Business Delegation at the India-Romania Business Forum. The engagement focused on expanding bilateral investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries. It brought together business leaders from priority sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, renewable energy, engineering services, and ICT.

Mr Prasada highlighted country’s position as one of the fastest-growing major economies and invited Romanian enterprises to participate in country’s dynamic manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

