Nepal: Historic Kartik Naach Festival Concludes at Patan Durbar Square

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 11:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The historic 10-day-long cultural festival, Kartik Naach, ends today at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. It drew large crowds of devotees, locals, and tourists to witness a performance that has been staged annually for over three centuries.

In the open-air-stage, the evening performance combines traditional dance, drama, and music. Kartik Naach is performed by local artists who have inherited the art through generations.

The traditional dance-drama has been staged annually for over three centuries in Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO Heritage site of Nepal. The festival, also known as Katti Pyakha, was initiated in the 17th century by King Siddhinarsingh Malla of Patan.

Alongside the traditional Kartik Naach, Painting Exhibition by Tattoo artists from the globe including China, Japan, Germany and others showcased their work in Patan Museum. The Exhibition drew art lovers and the fund raised from sold paintings will be used for Children welfare.