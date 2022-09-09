India and UK conduct Counter Ransomware Exercise for 26 nations

WEB DESK

India’s National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the UK Government in collaboration with BAE Systems successfully designed and conducted the Cyber Security Exercise for 26 Countries. The exercise has been conducted as part of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative- Resilience Working Group which is being led by India under the leadership of National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC). National Security Council Secretariat in a statement said that the exercise has been facilitated by BAE Systems through the Immersive Labs platform, and the scenario has been written specifically for the participants based on Threat Intelligence and operational experiences. The theme of the exercise is based on Energy Sector in which the respective National Cyber Crisis Management Teams of the CRI Partner Nations will have to deal with a ransomware attack on multiple electricity distribution companies. The aim to organise this virtual Cyber Exercise on Ransomware Resilience is to simulate a large, wide-spread cyber security incident affecting organisations within a country.