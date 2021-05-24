Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.30%;
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
Transgender persons to get Rs 1500 each to meet basic needs in view of COVID pandemic
India and Israel to enhance cooperation in agriculture sector

India and Israel have signed a three-year work program for cooperation in agriculture. India and Israel are implementing the “INDO-ISRAEL Agricultural Project Centres of Excellence” and “INDO-ISRAEL Villages of Excellence”.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the agriculture sector always remains a priority for India. He said due to the agrarian policies of the Government, there is a definite change in the lives of the farmers and the agriculture sector. The minister said India and Israel have had bilateral relations since 1993 in the agricultural sector. This is the 5th Action Plan.

This new work programme will further strengthen the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture for the benefit of the farming community. The Minister said the exchange of technology between India and Israel will greatly improve the productivity and quality of horticulture, thereby increasing the income of farmers.

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

