India and Israel to enhance cooperation in agriculture sector

AMN / WEB DESK

India and Israel have signed a three-year work program for cooperation in agriculture. India and Israel are implementing the “INDO-ISRAEL Agricultural Project Centres of Excellence” and “INDO-ISRAEL Villages of Excellence”.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the agriculture sector always remains a priority for India. He said due to the agrarian policies of the Government, there is a definite change in the lives of the farmers and the agriculture sector. The minister said India and Israel have had bilateral relations since 1993 in the agricultural sector. This is the 5th Action Plan.

This new work programme will further strengthen the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture for the benefit of the farming community. The Minister said the exchange of technology between India and Israel will greatly improve the productivity and quality of horticulture, thereby increasing the income of farmers.