India and France discuss ways to deepen defence-cooperation in 5th Defence Dialogue in Paris

Defence Miniter Rajnath Singh conducted the 5th Annual Defence Dialogue with French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu in Paris yesterday, before concluding his two-nation Europe tour. The two Ministers discussed a wide range of topics from the assessment of the regional situation to the ongoing military-to-military engagements, with a focus on enhancing defence-industrial cooperation. Defence Ministry said, the Ministers reviewed the ongoing defence projects and discussed ways to deepen the collaboration between the defence industries of both the countries. They also discussed potential collaboration in niche domains such as space, cyber and Artificial Intelligence.