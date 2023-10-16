Army Commanders Conference delibrates on the emerging security scenario

AMN

Army Commanders’ Conference got underway in New Delhi today. The apex-level biannual event is an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions for the Indian Army. During the five-day conference, Army Commanders and other senior functionaries are meeting virtually on the first day. The remaining deliberations will be conducted in a physical format.

Defence Ministry said, the apex leadership will brainstorm current and emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. The Commanders’ Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive, and future-ready.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the conference on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, and Chief of the Air Staff VR Chaudhari, will also address the gathering. Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, will also deliver a talk on “Leveraging Technology for National Security.