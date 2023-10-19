इंडियन आवाज़     19 Oct 2023 05:35:51      انڈین آواز

India allows export of over 10 lakh tonnes of non-Basmati rice to 7 countries

AMN / WEB DESK

India has permitted export of 1.34 million tonnes of Non-Basmati White Rice to seven countries. The permission has been granted by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for countries namely Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D’ Ivore, Republic of Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines and Seychelles.

According to the notification issued by DGFT yesterday, a maximum number of two lakh 95 thousand metric tonnes will be permitted to export to the Philippines, one lakh 90 thousand metric tonnes to Cameroon and one lakh 70 thousand to Malaysia. One lakh 42 thousand metric tonnes each will be exported to Cote D’ Ivore and the Republic of Guinea. India will supply 95 thousand metric tonnes to Nepal and 800 metric tonnes to Seychelles. The export will be done by National Cooperative Export Limited. 

