HEALTH

India achieves 78% decline in the under-five mortality rate surpassing the global reduction of 61%

Jun 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has achieved a 78 per cent decline in the under-five mortality rate surpassing the global reduction of 61 per cent. As per the United Nations Inter-agency group for child mortality estimation 2024 report, the Neonatal Mortality Rate has also declined by 70 per cent as compared to 54 per cent globally. Union Health Ministry said, with continued focus on improving vaccine coverage, India has taken a proactive and inclusive approach to reach underserved populations. The Ministry said, vaccination remains one of the most powerful and cost-effective public health interventions. India’s unwavering commitment to immunization is evident through its Universal Immunization Programme, which provides free vaccination services annually to 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.6 crore infants.


As a result of the continued and intensified implementation of vaccination drives, India’s percentage of zero-dose children to the total population has also declined from 0.11 per cent in 2023 to 0.06 per cent in 2024.

