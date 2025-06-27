Delayed Care for Joint Pain Puts Millions at Risk, New Study Finds

R. Suryamurthy

Nearly half of all Indians over the age of 45 are suffering from chronic joint pain, yet most are not seeking timely medical attention, prompting experts to warn of a burgeoning public health emergency, a new study has found.

The widespread prevalence, detailed in research published in BMC Geriatrics, shows that 47% of Indians aged 45 and above report joint pain, with more than 31% experiencing persistent back pain. Despite these alarming figures, a significant majority of those affected delay professional medical intervention, often relying on over-the-counter painkillers or home remedies, risking irreversible damage and other serious health complications.

The study, which surveyed over 58,000 individuals across 36 states and union territories, highlights a critical gap in India’s healthcare system and public awareness regarding chronic pain. Experts are now calling for chronic pain to be treated as a standalone non-communicable disease, given its strong links to cardiovascular, psychological, and functional decline.

“By the time most patients walk into Nivaan Care, they’ve been in pain for months—sometimes years,” said Dr. Rohit Gulati, a Pain Specialist and Associate Clinical Director at Nivaan Care. “Many have cycled through painkillers, orthopaedic referrals, and even emotional burnout. What they truly need—and what we provide—is a comprehensive pain management approach.”

The knock-on effects of untreated pain can be severe. Dr. Sameer Gupta, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Metro Group of Hospitals, noted the link between mobility decline from joint pain and increased cardiovascular risk, including elevated blood pressure and cardiac events. “Pain indirectly accelerates heart disease by robbing people of physical activity, emotional stability, and sleep. Early pain management is not just musculoskeletal care, it’s preventive cardiology.”

Dr. Jyotsna Agarwal, Head Clinical Development at Nivaan Care, emphasized the need for a holistic approach. “Chronic pain deserves the same strategic focus as diabetes or heart disease. That’s why we built an integrated care model—bringing together pain specialists, physiotherapists, rehabilitation professionals, and behavioral experts under one roof.”

Key findings from the study indicate:

47% of adults aged 45+ report joint pain.

31.7% report chronic back pain; 20% report ankle/foot pain.

Women and older adults face significantly higher risk.

Pain is strongly linked to inactivity, obesity, depression, and cardiac risk.

Highest prevalence reported in Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Madhya Pradesh.

Experts are urging India to integrate pain management into its national health strategy, expand access to multidisciplinary care, and invest in awareness initiatives to encourage early intervention.