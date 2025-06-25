Mild Covid-19 Not Linked to Long-Term Kidney Damage, Finds Study

A large UK study found no link between mild COVID-19 and long-term kidney damage, but severe cases requiring hospitalization carry a high risk. The risk was notably greater among patients admitted to intensive care and varied by ethnicity.

In a study published in The Lancet Regional Health Europe, researchers found no evidence that mild COVID-19 infections cause long-term kidney damage. However, individuals hospitalized with severe COVID-19 were found to be at significantly higher risk of developing kidney failure.

The study, led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in collaboration with the University of Oxford, analyzed electronic health records from over 13 million people in England between February 2020 and December 2022 using the OpenSAFELY platform. More than 3.5 million people had documented COVID-19 infections, while 10 million had no record of having contracted the virus.

Results showed that people hospitalized with COVID-19 had over seven times the risk of kidney failure compared to those who never contracted the virus. The risk was especially high in patients admitted to intensive care or who experienced acute kidney injury. In contrast, those with milder, non-hospitalized infections showed no increased risk of complications.

The study also revealed ethnic disparities, with Black individuals experiencing the highest risk of post-COVID kidney complications. According to the lead author, the findings help reassure the public regarding mild infections while highlighting the need for long-term monitoring of hospitalized patients.

