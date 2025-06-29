WHO Panel Releases Final Report on COVID-19 Origins, Says Key Data Still Missing

Geneva – The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) released its long-awaited final report on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. The 27-member international panel of independent experts stated that critical data remains missing, making it impossible to conclusively determine how the virus emerged.

Over the course of more than three years, SAGO analyzed a wide range of scientific evidence, including peer-reviewed publications, government reports, intelligence documents, and field studies. The panel convened 52 times, holding consultations with researchers, journalists, and global health officials.

Despite significant progress in understanding potential origins, SAGO concluded that the weight of existing evidence supports the theory of zoonotic spillover, possibly from bats either directly or via an intermediate host. However, the panel emphasized that no hypothesis—including a potential lab leak—can be ruled out due to lack of comprehensive data.

“I thank the 27 members of SAGO for their dedication,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “But as long as key data remains unavailable, all theories must remain under consideration. We continue to urge China—and any country with relevant information—to share it openly for the sake of global health security.”

The WHO has repeatedly requested from China:

Genetic sequences from early COVID-19 patients

Details about animals sold at Wuhan markets

Information on biosafety procedures at Wuhan laboratories

To date, China has not provided this information to either WHO or SAGO.

Dr. Marietjie Venter, SAGO Chair and leading virologist from South Africa, emphasized that investigating the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is not only a scientific task, but a moral and ethical responsibility. “This work is crucial for preventing future pandemics, protecting lives, and reducing global suffering,” she said.

The origins inquiry began after WHO Member States passed a resolution in 2020, leading to a joint WHO-China investigation in early 2021. In July 2021, Dr. Tedros established SAGO with a dual mandate: to create a global framework for origin investigations and to apply it specifically to COVID-19.

Though the current report updates previous findings, the search for the virus’s origin remains incomplete. WHO has reaffirmed its commitment to reviewing any new evidence that emerges.