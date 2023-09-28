India accumulates overall tally of 25 medals- 6 gold, 8 silver & 11 bronze in Asian Games 2023

AMN

India has accumulated an overall tally of 25 medals- 6 gold, 8 silver, and 11 bronze in the Asian Games 2023, being held at Hangzhou, China. The latest gold was won by the trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal in the men’s 10m air pistol team event on Thursday. India’s Anush Agarwalla bagged his second equestrian medal, a bronze, after ranking third in the dressage intermediate I freestyle event.

In Wushu, Naorem Roshibina Devi made the country proud by receiving the silver medal. The Prime Minister congratulated all the winners.

Indian pair beat the Republic of Korea in the semi-final today in tennis men’s doubles. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will face Chinese Taipei in the men’s doubles gold medal match on Friday. Indian paddler Sharath Kamal won against Maldives in the men’s singles round of 32 table tennis. The Indian men’s squash team won 3-0 against Nepal in the Pool A tie. In the men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay heats, Indian swimmers Tanish George Mathew, Vishal Grewal, Anand AS, and Srihari Nataraj clocked three minutes and twenty-one seconds, setting a national record time. They were promoted to the final, scheduled later for this evening. On the other hand, the women’s freestyle relay team comprising Dhinidi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Janhvi Choudhary, and Shivangi Sarma finished seventh in the 4×100 meter final. They will also swim for a medal later on Thursday.

In boxing, India’s Jasmine Lamboria won her women’s 60 kg round of 16 bout against Saudi Arabia’s Hadeel Ghazwan Ashour.

In the table tennis women’s singles event, Manika Batra triumphed in all four rounds against Nepal’s Nabita Shrestha in the round of 32. Unable to perform similarly in the mixed doubles event, Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran registered a loss of 3-2 in the round of 16, ending their stint today. In the women’s doubles event, Indian Pair of Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale beat Vietnam’s Ngoc Tran Mai and Nga Nguyen Thi 3-0 in the Round of 32 match. The pair moves on to the pre-quarterfinals.

While in the Table Tennis Men’s doubles round of 32, India’s Sharat h Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Mongolia. Another doubles pair Manush Utpalbhai Patel and Manav Vikash Thakkar also won against Maldives. Both the Indian pairs will contest in the round of 16 on Friday.

Indian squash players Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh lost their matches in the women’s team tie against Malaysia. However, both teams made it to the semi-final and assured themselves a medal at Hangzhou.

In a blow to Indian gymnastics, Pranati Nayak is out of medal contention in the women’s vault event. She finished with the eighth spot on the scoreboard.