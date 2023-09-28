इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2023 08:05:11      انڈین آواز

India accumulates overall tally of 25 medals- 6 gold, 8 silver & 11 bronze in Asian Games 2023

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India has accumulated an overall tally of 25 medals- 6 gold, 8 silver, and 11 bronze in the Asian Games 2023, being held at Hangzhou, China. The latest gold was won by the trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal in the men’s 10m air pistol team event on Thursday. India’s Anush Agarwalla bagged his second equestrian medal, a bronze, after ranking third in the dressage intermediate I freestyle event.

In Wushu, Naorem Roshibina Devi made the country proud by receiving the silver medal. The Prime Minister congratulated all the winners.

Indian pair beat the Republic of Korea in the semi-final today in tennis men’s doubles. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will face Chinese Taipei in the men’s doubles gold medal match on Friday. Indian paddler Sharath Kamal won against Maldives in the men’s singles round of 32 table tennis. The Indian men’s squash team won 3-0 against Nepal in the Pool A tie. In the men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay heats, Indian swimmers Tanish George Mathew, Vishal Grewal, Anand AS, and Srihari Nataraj clocked three minutes and twenty-one seconds, setting a national record time. They were promoted to the final, scheduled later for this evening. On the other hand, the women’s freestyle relay team comprising Dhinidi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Janhvi Choudhary, and Shivangi Sarma finished seventh in the 4×100 meter final. They will also swim for a medal later on Thursday.

In boxing, India’s Jasmine Lamboria won her women’s 60 kg round of 16 bout against Saudi Arabia’s Hadeel Ghazwan Ashour.

In the table tennis women’s singles event, Manika Batra triumphed in all four rounds against Nepal’s Nabita Shrestha in the round of 32. Unable to perform similarly in the mixed doubles event, Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran registered a loss of 3-2 in the round of 16, ending their stint today. In the women’s doubles event, Indian Pair of Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale beat Vietnam’s Ngoc Tran Mai and Nga Nguyen Thi 3-0 in the Round of 32 match. The pair moves on to the pre-quarterfinals.

While in the Table Tennis Men’s doubles round of 32, India’s Sharat h Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Mongolia. Another doubles pair Manush Utpalbhai Patel and Manav Vikash Thakkar also won against Maldives. Both the Indian pairs will contest in the round of 16 on Friday.
Indian squash players Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh lost their matches in the women’s team tie against Malaysia. However, both teams made it to the semi-final and assured themselves a medal at Hangzhou.

In a blow to Indian gymnastics, Pranati Nayak is out of medal contention in the women’s vault event. She finished with the eighth spot on the scoreboard.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

ویلفیئر پارٹی آف انڈیا کا کنور دانش علی سے اظہار یکجہتی

قومی صدر ڈاکٹر قاسم رسول الیاس نے کی ملاقات- نئی دہلی، و ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart