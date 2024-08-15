Independence Day: From Red Fort PM Modi outlines series of futuristic goals aimed at shaping India’s growth

Maẕhab nahīṉ sikhātā āpas meṉ bair rakhnā Hindī haiṉ ham, wat̤an hai Hindositāṉ hamārā

Prime Minister today unfurled the national flag at the iconic Red Fort and inspected the Guard of Honour. In his 78th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a series of futuristic goals aimed at shaping India’s growth, driving innovation, and positioning the country as a global leader across various sectors.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi said this nation is indebted to every martyr and freedom fighter and is grateful to them. He noted that today is an occasion to salute the great personalities who are dedicated to protecting the nation, building it with full commitment, and taking the country to new heights.

Mr Modi said the country is indebted to freedom fighters as they gave everyone the privilege of breathing freely. He highlighted that people from every section of society, including youth, farmers, women and tribal people kept fighting against slavery. He stated that history is witness that even before the freedom struggle of 1857, there were many tribal areas in which the battle for independence was being fought.

Prime Minister said his government gave the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’. He expressed happiness that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra and every district has started taking pride in its produce. He said ‘One District One Product’ has become popular among people.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over the recent surge in natural disasters. He expressed his sympathies to those affected and assured them that the nation was by their side through these challenging times.

Prime Minister stated that India’s development will not pose a threat to anyone. He observed that some people cannot see progress or think of India’s good unless it benefits them. He said there are uncountable challenges both external and internal, and these will only increase. He said the world should not worry seeing India’s development.

Prime Minister announced that 75 thousand more medical seats will be created in the next five years. He stressed that medical seats have been increased to nearly one lakh in the last ten years. He said that even today, children are going abroad for medical education and spending lakhs of rupees.

Highlighting the initiatives undertaken by the central government over the last 10 years, the Prime Minister noted that these efforts have bolstered the self-confidence of the youth, who are now eager to take giant leaps.

He emphasized that under the new education policy, the government wants to develop an education system in the country where people from abroad come to India. He said the government is taking many steps for the skill development of the youth.

Prime Minister also congratulated all athletes and players who participated in the Paris Olympics. He said that a huge contingent of India will leave for Paris in the next few days to participate in the Paralympics. He extended best wishes to the Paralympians. He said it is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics and preparations are being made for that.