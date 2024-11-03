THE INDIAN AWAAZ

IND vs NZ: New Zealand end Day 2 at 171/9 in second innings

Nov 2, 2024

In cricket, New Zealand were 171 for 9 in their second innings at stumps on day two of the third and final test match against India at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai today. Conceding a lead of 28 runs, New Zealand now have an overall lead of 143 runs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 4 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three. Washington Sundar and Akash Deep took one wicket each.

Earlier, India were all out for 263 runs, with a solid contributions of 90 runs from Shubhman Gill and Rishabh Pant’s 60. Gill and Rishabh Pant’s quickfire 96-run standoff of 114 balls was the defining feature of the Indian innings. Both players got to their half-centuries quickly, with Pant especially bludgeoning his way to 50 in 36 balls. Washington Sundar stayed unbeaten on 38 runs off 36 balls. For Visitors,  Ajaz Patel took a five-wicket haul.

