Increased pace of vaccination would help to rapidly immunize country against COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan

BY VINIT WAHI

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that the increased pace of vaccination would help to rapidly immunize the country against COVID-19. He said, over 28 crore doses of vaccines have already been administered to the beneficiaries.

Thanking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the universalization of the vaccination drive, he appealed to everyone to get themselves and all their eligible family members vaccinated.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan today joined citizens of his constituency to observe the 7th International Day for Yoga in Delhi. On this occasion, he said, the importance of Yoga has grown multifold in the conscience of the public for its role in promotion of Holistic Health. He said, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that health is the ultimate wealth. He expressed his deepest condolences to them who have lost their near and dear ones to COVID-19.