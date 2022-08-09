FreeCurrencyRates.com

Incessant rains lash many parts of Maharashtra

Published On:

WEB DESK

Incessant rains have been lashing many parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts for the last two days. A total of 74.2 mm of rainfall was recorded at Santacruz in Mumbai between 2.30 am to 5.30 am on Tuesday morning.

A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for the entire Konkan coast and Gadchiroli district except for Sindhudurg. An orange alert has been issued for Nashik, Sindhudurg, some districts of Vidarbha and South Marathwada. Intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar during the next 3 to 4 hours.

In Satara, water storage in Kanher, Urmodi, Dhom-Balakwadi dams is increasing rapidly due to continuous rainfall. In order to control the water level, the discharge will be started from these dams into the river this morning. People living on the banks of rivers have been cautioned.

Meanwhile, a farmer and his wife were swept away in an overflowing major drain in the Yavatmal district yesterday. The incident took place in Warud Jahangir village. The couple was staying on their farm for the past two to three days to protect the crops from animals. While returning, they got swept away in an overflowing nullah.

