IMD predicts normal Monsoon for India this year

AMN / WEB DESK

The Southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal. As per India Meteorological Department, quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal rainfall from June to September is likely to be 99 percent of the Long Period Average. It said, currently, La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.

The latest MMCFS as well as other climate model forecast indicates that La Niña conditions are likely to continue during the monsoon season.

The IMD added that the spatial distribution suggests normal to above normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northern parts of Peninsular India and adjoining Central India, over foothills of the Himalayas and some parts of Northwest India. Below normal rainfall is likely over many areas of Northeast India, some areas of Northwest India and southern parts of the South Peninsula.

Briefing media in New Delhi, yesterday IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said IMD will issue the updated forecasts for monsoon season rainfall in the last week of May this year.